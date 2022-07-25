Temperatures Monday afternoon were very comfortable, reaching the mid and upper 70s area wide. This was roughly five degrees, give or take, below the normal high for the end of July. The cooler trend is something that’ll continue for the last week of July before we begin to see temperatures climb heading into the beginning of August.

Cloud cover continues to spill in from the west Monday evening as showers fall to our west and south, but we’re not expecting any rainfall through the night. Instead, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

A cold front nearing the region from the northwest Tuesday will draw up a little more moisture during the afternoon and evening. An upper level low passing to our north will pull the cold front through early Wednesday, bringing a few showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Stateline. Severe weather is not expected during this time, but a few heavier downpours are possible – especially south of Rockford.

The cold front will pass Wednesday afternoon turning our winds back around to the northwest. Our overall upper level pattern will feature a ridge of high pressure over the west with a trough of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes. This will pull another cold front through early Thursday as cooler air settles in behind the front. Temperatures Wednesday will warm into the low 80s, but then slowly drop Thursday and Friday with highs likely holding in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 50s.

The comfortable summer weather will continue into the weekend as high pressure moves through, holding highs in the low 80s. Return flow, southerly winds, will pick back up as the high moves further to our east. This will help bring temperatures back into the mid 80s by the end of the weekend and beginning of August.