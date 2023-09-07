Temperatures are expected to fall below average next week following the passage of a cold front. The front will bring highs down nearly 10 degrees below the average, which is the mid-70s.

Skies will begin to clear some during the day Friday, but temperatures will be slow to climb. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. High pressure settling in for the weekend will leave skies partly cloudy and temperatures slowly climbing back into the mid and upper 70s, closer to average.

Strong winds moving onshore in the Pacific Northwest late this weekend will help carve out a trough – or dip in the jet stream – over the Great Lakes and Northeast. This will help cooler air filter into the region. At the same time a cold front will be moving through which will give us our next chance for measurable rainfall next Monday and/or Tuesday, depending on the timing of the front. The overall strength and exact timing of both the upper-level trough and cold front are still yet to be seen, but it does look like we will enter into a cooler pattern towards the middle of September.