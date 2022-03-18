Recent Warmth:

Mother nature has given us a lovely stretch of weather to enjoy over the last 5 days. In fact, the average high at the Rockford International Airport since Sunday has come to 62.6°, which lands 15° to 20° warmer than average highs for the middle of March. But as the commonly-used phrase goes, all good things must come to an end.



Rainy Friday:

The days leading up to the first day of Spring feature a cooler and more unsettled weather pattern. And it all begins with today’s soaking rain. If you plan on heading out during the early morning hours, I would still make sure to have the rain gear on hand. Rain begins in a scattered fashion, becoming steady and more widespread by mid-day. It’s more than likely that we’ll keep the widespread rain chances into the evening commute. So, plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes for travel later today.

There’s likely going to be a break in the action for a short time Friday evening, before some wraparound moisture will pivot in overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. As cooler air wraps around the surface low to our east, there will be a small window for a few snowflakes to mix in during the early stages of Saturday. While we are set to avoid any chance for snowfall accumulations , we won’t escape the potential for the soaking rain that may come on out of this system.

First Day of Spring:

Overall, it seems that much of the area will be able to pick up .5″ to 1″. Once our precipitation chances conclude, skies will gradually clear, giving way to a warm and sun-filled first day of spring. Officially, the spring equinox occurs at 10:33AM. And what better way to ring in the spring season than having highs peak in the low 60s. A warm front lifting into the region from the south will keep the 60-degree weather into the beginning of next week.