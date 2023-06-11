It was a much cooler afternoon in the Stateline Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will officially go down in the upper 60s and low 70s for most, but those temperatures were recorded very early on, shortly after midnight. Most of the afternoon was spent with temperatures in the 50s.

We did see some rain Saturday night into Sunday, but it did not amount to much across the area. Many locations in the Stateline saw little to no measurable rainfall. A few spots to the Northwest saw more than a tenth of an inch. But even that little rain was not enough to close the increasing rain deficit that has been building.

Skies are starting to clear to the North and West of the Stateline. Those clear skies along with the cooler air mass will allow our temperatures to fall into the mid-40s overnight tonight. If Rockford reaches down to 44°, it will tie a record low set back in 1913!

Tomorrow will be another relatively cool day. We will start out with a lot of sunshine, but temperatures will remain in the low 70s under a strong Northwest wind.

Rain chances move in by the late afternoon and early evening Monday, with even a small chance for a rumble of thunder.

These rain showers will continue to spin around the low pressure system that will stall out over the Great Lakes area through Tuesday. A few chances for rain will be present through Tuesday evening before the system moves further East into the middle of the week.

Even with the light rain showers spinning around the low pressure system, we will not see much in the way of total rainfall. Very similar to Saturday night/Sunday morning, many will see less than a quarter inch of rain. This will not help much in the long-term dry pattern we are still under.

Tuesday will bring the start of a transitional period from the influence of the low pressure to ridging that will develop further West. We could see a stark temperature gradient Tuesday afternoon with highs in our Western counties near 80° while those to the East will be in the low 70s or even 60s.

You can tell when the ridging finally works its way in with highs reaching into the mid-80s by Wednesday afternoon. After that, we moderate out, seeing highs near to just above normal to close out the rest of the week.

The long-term outlook is once again favoring above normal temperatures toward the end of the month. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the 19th-25th of June is suggesting above normal temperatures are likely for a large portion of the country. Normal for the Stateline that time of year is close to the low-80s.

This week ahead will feature warming temperatures over the next few days as the influence of the low pressure system moves away. This also keeps rain chances with us through Wednesday, with more chances for rain and even a few storms toward next weekend.