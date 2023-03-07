Cooler Tuesday:

Well my friends, as that well-known saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Monday’s strong frontal passage has put a temporary conclusion on the 50-degree weather that’s been in place since the final days of February.

Despite the fact that the Stateline will see sunshine emerge towards the mid-day hours, a chilly northeasterly breeze will limit highs to the mid 40s. Clouds return rather quickly this evening, leaving us under a mostly cloudy to overcast sky overnight tonight and for the entirety of Wednesday. In a similar fashion to today, high temperatures will peak in the mid 40s.

Latest on Friday’s Storm:

From there, our attention will then turn towards a storm system that has the potential to bring impacts to the region by week’s end. Before we jump into the latest regarding the storm, I’d just like to point out that models still didn’t have a good grasp on the track of the storm. This is something that will be hashed out over the 48 hours.

But what has remained consistent is the timing.A round of mixed precipitation aims to move in late Thursday, with wintry mix chances stretching into the early portions of Thursday night. However, as temperatures cool to or even sink a degree or two below the 32-degree mark, a changeover to all snow will result by early Friday morning.

At this moment in time, there appears to be a lengthy stretch on Friday in which the primary precipitation type will be snow.As of this morning, it seems that areas positioned north of Interstate 88 will have the better potential for snowfall accumulations. But as I mentioned previously, we’ll have to see how models trend with the overall track as well as monitor the placement of the 32-degree line. The slightest bump to the north would dramatically change the way this event unfolds.

High pressure moving in behind Friday’s storm will briefly quiet down our weather pattern for Saturday. Not too far behind however will be our next opportunity for snow Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. The difference with this weekend’s system is that temperatures won’t be an issue. Temperatures by sunrise Sunday morning will be sitting in the mid 20s. Something else to keep an eye on.