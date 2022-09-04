Clouds Stick Around:

It was an active start to the holiday weekend as a few slow-moving hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms moved through. Fortunately, atmospheric parameters were very low, resulting in none of these storms reaching severe limits. With Saturday’s cold front now sitting to our southeast, tranquil conditions settle in for the rest of the holiday weekend. However, Sunday may still feature a bit of cloud cover. This is mainly because of the wind shift that occurred behind yesterday’s frontal passage.

With a northeasterly wind in place, this will allow moisture to be pulled off of Lake Michigan, resulting in the development of low-level clouds. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with high temperatures for most landing in the low to mid 70s. Some of these clouds do look to stick around for the overnight hours, with lows falling into the lower 60s.

Guidance then shows a ridge of high pressure over the western U.S spreading eastward into early next week. This will bring a better opportunity for the Stateline to see a good amount of sunshine not only for the Labor Day holiday, but also for the days that follow.

Labor Day Forecast:

While the northeast draw mentioned above will still be in place on Labor Day, it won’t be as strong. So, the amount of moisture in the low-levels won’t be as high as it will be today. This will result in a partly sunny sky, with highs in the upper 70s, which is pretty typical for the very early portions of September.

If we don’t make the low 80s on Tuesday, low 80s will sure be in the works for the middle of the work week. Winds then turn more to the south late in the week, resulting in a slow warm up. This is all ahead of our next cold front which looks to slide through sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning!