Not only are dew points going to be lower Sunday and Monday, but our temperatures, both daytime and nighttime, will also be much more comfortable. We went from dipping into the lower 90s Thursday and Friday to the mid 80s yesterday. For the second half of the weekend, temperatures will drop into the upper 70s/lower 80s!

Dew points are slowly continuing to drop across the Stateline. In Galena and Monroe just northwest of Rockford, they’ve already dropped into the mid to upper 50s. Everyone else is sitting in the lower 60s which is much better than the last several days. Dew points will rise once again towards the middle of this upcoming work week.

A few very stray showers cannot be ruled out today but most if not all should stay dry across the area. Some clouds will thicken up during the afternoon and evening again, similar to yesterday. Our next best chance at widespread rain returns by Tuesday/Wednesday.

Monday we’re back into the lower 80s with a few clouds through the day. Nighttime temperatures stay comfy Monday night into Tuesday morning before the evening hours become a bit muggier. By midweek we’re back into the mid 80s.