Temperatures early Friday morning fell into the low to mid 50s under a mostly clear sky for much of the overnight, however, cloud cover continues to increase which will leave our skies mostly cloudy through much of the afternoon. High temperatures are only expected to warm into the low to mid 70s.

Showers have been ongoing across the Upper Midwest for much of the morning, slowly moving to the southeast and closer to southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois. While the rain is moving in our direction, dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere will likely keep the majority of the rain from reaching the ground locally. As moisture continues to increase throughout the day, a sprinkle or light shower can’t be ruled out after Noon. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s.

Following a brief warm up Saturday as high temperatures reach the low 80s, another cold front arrives Sunday which will help push temperatures back down below average early to mid week next week. The longer range outlook highlights a higher probability for below average temperatures sticking around through the mid to end of the month. Average highs for the middle of August are in the low 80s.