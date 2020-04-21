Cooler Temperatures Follow Monday Evening Showers

Scattered showers will continue to move through northern Illinois Monday evening, coming to an end around Midnight for most. The showers and isolated thunderstorms are a result of a cold front, now moving into southern Wisconsin. Temperatures ahead of the front Monday afternoon warmed into the 60s, but will cool into the 50s behind the front Tuesday.

Winds will also remain gusty through much of Tuesday afternoon, gusting as high as 30mph from the Northwest. The cooler air mass will briefly move into the Midwest Tuesday bringing highs into the 50s across northern Illinois and far southern Wisconsin, and into the 40s in central Wisconsin. We’ll see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon, but the clouds will be quick to move in Tuesday night ahead of a warm front. That front will bring highs back into the 60s for Wednesday afternoon.