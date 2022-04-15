After a downright blustery day yesterday, we saw much lighter winds today, but still had gusts up around 30 mph. Windier conditions and cooler conditions stick with us for the next few days. Tonight, winds calm down quite a bit, getting down into the upper 20s with decreasing clouds tonight.

Tomorrow, temperatures start out in the 20s, and don’t really get much better, only reaching the mid 40s for the afternoon high. Luckily, we will see some sunshine early, but winds also pick up, gusting to 30 mph.

While winds do not look to be as bad as they were Thursday, we could see winds gusting up to 30 mph tomorrow afternoon.

After that short term, our weather looks to remain quite cool, only reaching the 50s toward the middle of the week. This is still quite a ways below our normal high temperature for this time of year, as we should be in the low 60s by now!

In addition to the cooler weather, we are also seeing a few weather systems moving in for the middle of the week. The first comes on Monday, brining a chance for rain and snow overnight Sunday night into Monday.

The second weather system looks to bring us more widespread rain showers later in the week, around Wednesday.

Luckily, after a cool and wet week, we look to see conditions a bit warmer for next week, between the 21st and 25th. The Climate Prediction Center has forecasted a high probability of above average temperatures during that time.

That warmer weather is not quite coming yet, as we still have this week of cool and gloomy weather to deal with. Chances for precipitation come late Sunday into Monday and then again on Wednesday. Temperatures in the 60s return before next weekend.

For more details, watch this video from the 6PM newscast: