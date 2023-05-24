Temperatures are above average, mild, to start the morning off Wednesday in the mid to upper 50s. Thanks to a backdoor cold front, we are going to see temperatures fall. We should reach our afternoon high temperature a bit earlier than what we normally see. Highs Wednesday will only be in the lower 70s but that is near normal. The last few days we had above average temperatures. Winds will be a little bit more of a factor this afternoon compared to the days prior, around 25-30 mph. A few very isolated showers may be associated with the front but most if not, all Stateline areas should remain dry.

Wednesday night temperatures will be comfortable but cooler than normal. It will feel pretty cold out there tonight and into Thursday morning as our temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

Temperatures stay cool, a bit below normal Thursday afternoon, only near the 70-degree mark. If you like the warmer pattern we have seen, we will see temperatures warm back up, we’ll be back to the mid-70s Friday, near 80 on Saturday, the lower 80s on Sunday and then maybe even into the mid-80s for Memorial Day.