Cooler-Than-Average Highs Likely to Stick Around into Late-April

Chilly Morning:

Jack Frost was nipping at the Stateline’s nose Wednesday morning, as chilly air filtered in overnight. Temperatures for those heading out the door early this morning dropped into the low 30s, with wind chills stuck in the 20s. While there’s no need for the rain gear today, you’ll definitely want to dress warmly as this chilly start is a sign of things to come.

Wednesday’s Outlook:

Similar to Tuesday, the day will begin with some sunshine, only to give way to clouds as the day wears on. With a plethora of cloud cover overhead, along with a fairly decent northwesterly breeze, high temperatures Wednesday afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 40s.

While much of the day features dry conditions, a spotty afternoon sprinkle or two is possible. Clouds look to break late in the day, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. This will allow temperatures to once again drop down into the 30s, resulting in the potential for frost. Sunshine looks to be more prevalent on Thursday, with temperatures climbing back into the low 50s.Wind will still be a nuisance throughout the day, gusting up to 25 mph.

Trending Towards Average:

Thankfully, today marks the coolest day of the next seven, as temperatures slowly climb towards average into the weekend. The closest we get to our average high temperature is Monday where we top out near 62°. But unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this cooler-than-average stretch isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. What we’re also keeping an eye on is a strong cold front that looks to arrive early next week, bringing highs back down into the low 50s by Tuesday. In fact, the latest long-range temperature outlooks provided by the Climate Prediction Center keep this cooler trend in temperatures for at least the two weeks.