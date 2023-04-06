Much Cooler To Start:

Wednesday’s frontal passage marked the end of what was a very active stretch of weather across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. It also was responsible for the drop in temperatures we experienced during the latter half of the day.

If you recall, we woke up in the mid to upper 60s before the front came through. Cut those temperatures in half and you roughly have what we’re waking up to this morning. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures out the door are sitting in the lower 30s.

This morning’s rather chilly start will pave the way for a colder afternoon. Despite the fact that our Thursday features wall-to-wall sunshine, today’s west to northwest breeze will limit our highs to the lower 50s. Quiet skies are expected overnight, with temperatures falling on either side of the 30-degree mark by Friday morning.

Rising Temperatures:

The same high pressure system that brings us quiet weather into the weekend will also be behind the warm up that comes along with it. By Friday morning, this high pressure system will be to our east, shifting our winds to the south and southwest. As a result, temperatures will climb near the 60-degree mark Friday, then into the upper 60s by Sunday.

Even with a cold front sliding through early Monday, the upcoming warm up continues into next week. Highs are slated to reach the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday!