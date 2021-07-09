Cooler Trend Continues, More Rain Chances Arrive Over the Weekend

Cooling Off:

There’s been quite a shift in high temperatures since the work week began. Yesterday’s high of 69° at the Rockford Airport ended up being 25° cooler than the 94° high we observed on Monday. It’s also coolest daily high temperature at the airport since May 27, 2021, which was 43 days ago. I’m thankful to say that this cooler-than-average trend will continue into the upcoming weekend, with a few rain chances passing through from time to time.

Morning Showers:

One of those rain chances is making it’s presence known as you wake up on this Friday morning. With the brunt of the rain and thunderstorm activity remaining in Iowa, a few showers and thunderstorms have developed, tracking in from the northwest. I would have the umbrella with you just in case as these look to persist until late morning. We’re not talking anything severe, but these could produce frequent lightning and heavy downpours as they pass through.

Remaining Cool:

Otherwise, it’s a much more comfortable and cooler start to our day with morning lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. With a little bit of sunshine and a wind shift to the southeast, the combination of the two will help push highs into the mid to upper 70s. As a disturbance approaches from the Upper Midwest, we can expect shower chances to return by this afternoon and evening.

If you have any plans to be outdoors, maybe you’re planning on going to Rockford’s City Market, the key will be keeping an eye on the skies. The activity that arrives later today will be hit-or-miss, with a chance extending into the overnight hours. However, much of tonight’s activity will remain off to the west and southwest across southern Iowa, northern Missouri, and western Illinois.

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday looks to start out dry and comfortable, with cloud cover once again thickening up towards the afternoon. As a low-pressure system dives to our southwest, it’s going to keep much of Saturday’s heaviest rainfall to the southwest of the Stateline. But in similar fashion, we’ll have at least a chance for a few late-day showers which may feature a few rumbles of thunder.

The day that looks best for us to receive some rain looks to be on Sunday, especially as the surface low occludes and become a mature mid-latitude cyclone. Guidance keeps the low to our south, which would put us in a better position for moisture to swing in during the day on Sunday. Overall, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin has the potential to see a good 1″-2″ of rainfall by the start of next week. Interesting fact here, Rockford hasn’t observed an inch or more of rain since September 8th of last year. So fingers crossed.