An abundance of cloud cover Sunday afternoon kept temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, with Rockford reaching a a high of 73 degrees. That’s nine degrees below the average high of 82 degrees, and a new record cold high temperature – or the coldest high temperature ever recorded on August, 14th. The previous record was 74 degrees set back in 1988!

Cloudy skies are to be expected through much of Sunday night, but we should manage to see a little more sunshine for the afternoon Monday. Temperatures will still remain cool with highs reaching the upper 70s.

East to northeast winds throughout the week will help keep temperatures slightly cooler than our typical mid-August highs; temperatures this week will remain in the upper 70s, to right around 80 degrees. High pressure sinking in from the north will remain north of the Stateline through most of the week, shifting overhead and then to the south towards the latter half of the week.

Another drop in temperatures is likely for the upcoming weekend as a cut-off low develops over the Midwest and Great Lakes, bringing temperatures back down into the 70s, with a chance for rain, next Saturday and Sunday.