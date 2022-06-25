We actually saw quite a bit of rainfall earlier today, with some stations recording close to or over an inch of rainfall just from the morning/early afternoon showers and storms!

Due to all the cloud cover we ended up seeing, temperatures remained quite a bit more moderated, as only one location on our map reached the 80-degree mark. This also helped to limit severe weather potential locally, since there wasn’t enough energy left in the atmosphere to hold any storms together later into the day.

Here is some satellite imagery from throughout the day showing that the Stateline remained under thick cloud cover throughout much of the day, while some locations much further South ended up seeing more sunshine, therefore they had a higher severe weather risk.

Storms are now coming to an end across the Stateline as skies are beginning to clear. Temperatures will continue to fall underneath those clearing skies, dropping into the mid-60s.

Tomorrow, temperatures return to the upper 70s like they were today, but we will see quite a bit more sunshine. High pressure and breezy Northwest winds keep our temperatures a bit cooler than we have seen during the last week or so.

The jet stream is pushing a bit South, placing the Stateline under a small trough. That will keep temperatures quite a bit moderated over the next few days. But that trough is short-lived, as the ridging returns for the middle to end of the week.

Temperatures remain a bit closer to normal through Tuesday, but we return to the summer heat we have been getting used to Wednesday into the weekend. Another cold front comes late next week to drop us back a little bit.

The warmer weather looks to be here to stay, at least through around the first week of July. The Climate Prediction Center has much of the country favored to see above normal temperatures from July 3rd through the 9th.

This week is a bit of an up and down pattern, with our next chances for rain coming Wednesday and Friday.