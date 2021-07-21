Cooler Wednesday, Heat & Humidity Ramps Up Beginning Tomorrow

Split In Between:

So far, the month of July has feature a split between above-average and below-average days, with both categories sitting at 9 days. Ahead of yesterday’s “backdoor” cold frontal passage, the daily high temperature at the Rockford International Airport just made it to the 90° mark. With the frontal boundary now pushing into Central Illinois, Wednesday features a much cooler and less humid forecast compare to what arrives late in the week.

Much Cooler Wednesday:

The Stateline is already feeling the effects of Wednesday’s frontal passage, as most spots as most of our spots are waking up in the low 60s. The one thing to keep an eye on travel-wise and health-wise will be the smoke/patchy fog that still lingers near the surface. This will not only make for a reduction in visibility, but it will also make our air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups.

If you’re someone who has any respiratory issues, plan your day accordingly and make sure to take any necessary precautions to be safe. Otherwise, Wednesday remains quiet with a sprinkle or two possible during the morning hours. Cloud cover this morning is expected to decrease somewhat into the afternoon, leading to some sunshine. However, it’s going to feel much more comfortable and cooler out there with highs for most topping out in the upper 70s.

Dangerous Heat:

It pains me to say this, but today is going to be the coolest day of the next 7 days as a very summer-like air-mass is set to move in. The same frontal boundary that came through yesterday is expected to lift back northward as a warm front, causing a shift in our surface winds to the southwest. Our daily highs will quickly jump from the upper 70s/low 80s today to the low 90s starting Friday. With no plans of slowing down, our high temperatures look to remain in the 90s into the start of next week. Of course, it’s not just the heat. The humidity is expected to rise beginning tomorrow, and gets to humid levels by this weekend.

Ways to Stay Safe:

With the humidity factored in, heat indices are expected to climb into the mid-90s Friday and Saturday, and could be near the 100° mark by Sunday. Plan accordingly and make sure to include heat safety in your weekend plans. Remember, when we sweat, the sweat needs to evaporate so that our bodies can stay cool. When it’s dry outside, this process occurs at a quicker rate. But when it’s humid, your body uses up more energy to get rid of that sweat. A few steps to consider, drink plenty of water to remain hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.Consider your pets as well because remember, your pets ARE family too. Be sure to keep their walks short and confined to grassy surfaces.