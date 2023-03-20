It has been a windy day overall with peak wind gusts ranging around 30-35 mph this afternoon. Rockford, Freeport, and Rochelle’s observes wind gusts today were up to 32 mph while DeKalb was at 32 mph and Janesville at 31 mph. Winds remain around 15 mph tonight and then pick up once again Tuesday to around 20-25 mph.

After a well below average weekend, temperatures rebound this week. Areas made it into the upper 40s Monday afternoon. We had a little bit of sun early in the morning, but clouds will continue to increase through the remainder of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s tonight, a few degrees warmer than where we should be for this time of year. A few isolated sprinkles remain in the forecast this afternoon into tonight.

It is going to be an active week ahead with at least a chance of showers most days out of the next few. Showers could return as early as Tuesday night but the best chance at widespread rain across the Stateline returns Wednesday. Some isolated to scattered showers could linger into Thursday with a cold front. As we head into Friday night with falling temperatures, the majority of mixed precipitation looks to stay north of the Stateline but we could see some isolated light snow showers here too. Clouds will stick around for the next several days.

Temperatures Tuesday warm even further, back into the lower 50s and then by Wednesday areas will likely squeeze out the mid 50s. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 40s. By the weekend, temperatures look to rebound a little bit, back up close to the 50-degree mark.