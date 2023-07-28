It is a very hot and humid day in the Stateline. This is providing more than sufficient energy to fire up these storms later on. Instability of more than 3,000 Joules per Kilogram is typically considered to be a lot, and we are seeing values nearly double that! This amount of instability will help to fire off storms in explosive fashion over the next couple of hours.

Initial convection has already begun to our Northwest across parts of Iowa. A lake breeze may help to fire up storms across NE Illinois toward 7PM. The cluster that has already formed in Northeastern Iowa appears to be our main area of concern over the next few hours.

Isolated storms will merge into clusters shortly after initiation. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the main concerns, but large hail and a couple tornadoes are also possible. Storms may linger through midnight tonight. Stay weather aware!

The entire Stateline is under a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather today. Damaging winds, large hail and a couple tornadoes are possible. Additionally, we need to be aware of the concern for heavy rainfall and flash flooding. If these storms follow the same paths one right after the other, multiple inches of rainfall could pile up in a hurry. Have multiple ways to get warnings tonight!