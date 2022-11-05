We’ve received reports of several trees and power lines down in the Freeport area.

UPDATE: NEW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Green County in south-central Wisconsin until 10:45am. This line of storms is moving to the northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts to 70 mph are possible. This line has also had a history of producing damaging winds in northwest Illinois.

UPDATE: NEW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Stephenson County until 10:30am. Severe showers/storms were located along a line extending from near Apple River, moving northeast at 45 mph. 60 mph wind gusts are possible with this line.

Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect for northern Illinois as a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms quickly move to the northeast. This severe line has little to no lightning associated with it but is capable of producing 60-70 mph wind gusts. There is also a low risk that a quick spin up tornado or two may occur as the line is showing areas of small circulations.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in effect for eastern Whiteside County, Jo Daviess, Carroll and western Stephenson County until 10:15am.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in effect for Ogle and Lee counties until 10:45am.

As this line of storms moves to the northeast between 40-45 mph, damaging wind gusts remain possible. Those in the path of the storm need to seek shelter. We have received some reports of wind damage in Whiteside County.