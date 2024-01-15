A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for northern Illinois until Noon Tuesday. After that a Wind Chill Advisory will run through Wednesday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for southern Wisconsin until Wednesday morning. Bottom line – it’s cold.

Monday was the second day in a row where the high temperature failed to make it above 0 degrees. Both Sunday and Monday the high temperature only reached -3 degrees. The average high this time of year should be right around 29 degrees. The wind Monday afternoon wasn’t quite as gusty as what it was over the weekend, but afternoon chills still fell to around -25 degrees.

Clouds did increase during the afternoon Monday as a quick moving storm system passed to the south. Light snow has been falling from Kansas to Missouri, with more winter weather to the south of there. That storm system will continue to move up the East coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures Monday evening have remained fairly steady, even rising some as of 8pm. In fact, the temperature in Janesville, WI as of 8pm has warmed to 0 degrees! The wind chill, however, remains close to -20 degrees.

The clouds will stick around through at least Midnight but there should be some clearing that takes place overnight. As a result, the steady temperatures should begin to fall. Overnight lows will once again drop into the double digits below zero early Tuesday. The forecast overnight low for Rockford is -13 degrees. Winds will increase behind the departing storm system Tuesday gusting as high as 25 mph during the afternoon.

Wind chills Tuesday morning will fall as low as -35 degrees, with afternoon chills as low as -25 degrees. Frostbite can occur within 10 minutes on exposed skin with wind chills that low, so make sure to dress warm, in layers, and cover any exposed skin.

An increasing southwest wind during the day Tuesday may cause some additional blowing and drifting snow through Wednesday morning, especially in open and rural areas. This will continue the threat for slick and icy roads. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will finally warm above 0 degrees, all the way to 11 degrees! Don’t get too excited, though. Another cold front Thursday will bring a few snow flurries along with falling temperatures Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will fall back below zero degrees, but all signs point to a warming trend going into next week. The extent of the warmup may not be as great with a deep snowpack, but we will rise from the deep freeze this week.