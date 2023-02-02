A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will go into effect for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin late Thursday night, lasting through mid to late morning Friday. Temperatures Thursday warmed into the mid and upper 20s under another sun-filled afternoon. Winds turned to the northwest early in the day following a cold front, putting a bit of a chill in the air late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the evening, down below zero after Midnight. Wind chills will also continue to drop through the night, down around -25 degrees by Friday morning. There could be a few spots to the north and west that have a wind chill closer to -30 degrees. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in about 20-30 minutes.

High pressure responsible for the cold will settle overhead Friday afternoon. This will help ease the wind chill a bit during that time but won’t do much to warm our temperatures. Highs Friday will struggle to make it much above 10 degrees, dropping back below zero briefly Friday evening. Winds will then turn to the southwest Friday night with a slow warming trend into Saturday morning.