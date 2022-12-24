Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday.

It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees. Make sure to take this seriously and bundle up if you have to be outside today. Frostbite is still possible in as little as 10 to 20 minutes with the dangerously cold chills. Even with some sunshine out there it is still extremely cold.

The winter storm that brought measurable snow to the Stateline is still causing some issues on the roads Saturday morning. Gusty winds and dangerous temperatures are still allowing for some slick or covered spots on roadways. Give yourself extra time for traveling on this Christmas Eve. The blowing snow is reducing visibility still in some areas across the Stateline. Rockford is down to 8 miles.

Saturday afternoon daytime highs will only be in the single digits near 8 degrees. Blowing snow will continue today and tonight due to strong wind gusts. Saturday night temperatures will dip dangerously low again to around -2 degrees. Christmas Day we will also see some sunshine at least to start the day off, but the well below average temperatures stick around. Last Christmas was 51 degrees in 2021, this Christmas some areas may not even hit 10 degrees. Winds on Christmas Day will still be somewhat of a factor.

The next chance of snow will come Sunday night into Monday morning. Some lighter accumulations are possible. Temperatures will stay below freezing level Monday and Tuesday so there still could be slick spots, but we will warm up much more compared to the last few days.

We will see temperatures warm up some, but we will still be below average to start the work week out. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens Monday and then into the lower 20s on Tuesday. The remainder of the work week looks to bring warmer temperatures, we will even switch back to an above normal pattern.