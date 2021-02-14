Dangerous cold continues into Monday morning

A Wind Chill Warning and Wind Chill Advisory remain in place for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin through Noon Monday as wind chills could fall as low as -30 degrees in some spots by daybreak. This means frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10-15 minutes if proper precautions are not taken.

Wind chills for much of Sunday afternoon were well below zero with actual air temperatures struggling to once again make it much above zero degrees. Officially the high temperature in Rockford was only one degree! That’s an astounding 33 degree below average! Temperatures as of 6pm Sunday are still below zero, and will only fall through the evening. Forecast lows will dip to right around -8 degrees by Monday morning.

Sunday was also the coldest February 14th on record for the high temperature. While we didn’t break our record low – that was -10 degrees set just last year (2020), we did manage to break our coldest high temperature record which was only 10 degrees, set back in 1943. In fact, we shattered that record with our high temperature of only one degree Sunday! No record lows are in jeopardy Sunday night, but we could come close to another cold record high for Monday. The coldest high temperature on record for February 15th is three degrees, set back in 1920. The current forecast high for Monday is four degrees.