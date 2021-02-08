Dangerous cold to follow Monday evening snowfall

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Monday evening for Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties as light to moderate snow continues to fall across much of the area. Heavier bands of snow fell along and north of the I-88 corridor throughout much of the afternoon, adding up between 2-3 inches of snow. Further north the snow was a little more light, but did quickly reduce visibility during the late afternoon commute.

As of 6pm the heavier snow band has now moved closer towards Chicago, but does stretch back through southern Lee and Whiteside counties. Flurries and light snow will continue to fall further north. Most of the snow will done between 10pm and Midnight with clearing skies expected by daybreak Tuesday.

Strong high pressure moving down from the Upper Midwest will help bring temperatures down below zero once again tonight, with Rockford’s low forecast to fall to around -8 degrees. Winds won’t be overly strong during the overnight, but will be just enough to push wind chills down as low as -25 degrees.

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect later Monday night, lasting through 9am/10am Tuesday. The coldest wind chills will occur between 6am and 8am, only warming slightly mid to late morning. With wind chills that low, frostbite could occur within as little as 30 minutes if proper precautions are not taken. Tuesday will start off with some sunshine but clouds will move back in as another weak disturbance slides south of the Stateline.