Wednesday’s Heat:

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year and then some. Temperatures across the Stateline warmed into the mid to upper 90s, officially reaching 97° at the Rockford Airport. Heat indices during the afternoon came in even hotter, rising well over 110°. In fact, Rockford’s max heat index was 117°. A glance at the record books shows that this is the third highest heat index since records began in 1951. The last time we had a heat index over 110° was July of last year when we reached 113°. The last time it was higher than that, July 13th, 1995.

Dangerous Heat Continues:

The excessive heat warning continues, lasting until 8PM this evening. Expect high temperatures to surge into the upper 90s once again, with heat indices registering at or above 110°. Again, use the same precautions that you did yesterday to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe from the excessive heat. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids and limit caffeine and alcohol intake.

If outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or try to find a place that has air conditioning. Check on loved ones, elderly, children, and especially those without air conditioning. Also do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

Storm Chances:

As we’ve hinted at, our next cold front will not only help turn the heat down, but will also bring a chance for a few late-day storms. Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center expanded the level 1 Marginal Risk westward to include more of the region.

This would be for the late-afternoon and early-evening time frame. Forecast models primarily keep the better chance for storms to our east. But if any thunderstorm were to pose a threat for severe weather locally, gusty straight-line winds would be the primary concern. Chances come to a close early in the night, leaving us under a partly cloudy sky into Friday morning.

Temperatures won’t cool much, dropping into the low 70s. Highs on Friday will still manage to climb into the mid 80s before cooling towards the 80° mark for Saturday and Sunday.