Temperatures Monday soared into the upper 80s and low 90s following the passage of a warm front during the afternoon. High dew point temperatures in the upper 70s, to near 80 degrees, pushed the heat index well over the triple digit mark for many! That heat and humidity continues for most across north-central Illinois Monday evening and night, with nighttime temperatures falling only to the low to mid 70s.

A HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday and will last through Wednesday evening. Like Monday, the heat index could reach as high as 110 degrees for some Tuesday as actual air temperatures climb quickly into the mid and upper 90s. Wednesday will also be hot, but with slightly lower dew point temperatures the heat index may not be quite as high – although still expected to be over 100 degrees.

Temperatures at night won’t cool much either, only dropping into the mid 70s these next couple of days. The lack of cooling at night can really have an impact on our bodies as we’re not able to cool down as much as we normally would during that time. The hot days and warm/muggy nights give little time for our body to cool.

It’s important to remember to take it slow during times of heat as it really puts an added stress on our bodies, especially the young and elderly. If possible, try to schedule more strenuous activities either in the morning or at night when the heat isn’t at its peak. Remain hydrated and try to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible. Be sure to check on those who may not have air conditioning, as well as the elderly. Remember to NEVER leave children or pets inside a vehicle, even if for a very short amount of time. If outdoors, wear light weight and loose fitting clothing and try to take frequent breaks either in the shade or air conditioning.

A cold front will pass Wednesday night giving us our next chance for a few storms, some of which could produce some stronger winds during the late evening. We won’t completely get rid of the heat, but we will with the humidity for the remainder of the week. In fact, skies are looking dry straight through Father’s Day weekend. It also looks like the 90s will return early next week.