Another round of heat is expected for many across the Midwest as temperatures are forecast to soar through the 90s, possibly coming close to 100 degrees as early as Tuesday.

A HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect at Noon Monday for Carroll and Whiteside counties following the passage of a warm front Monday morning. South of the front, temperatures warmed into the 90s for many across southern Illinois, Iowa and Missouri with the central and southern Plains reaching the triple digit mark Sunday afternoon. As a strong ridge of high pressure builds across the middle of the country that heat will be pulled north, bringing high temperatures near 90 degrees Monday, with the mid/upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A HEAT ADVISORY will go into effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties beginning Noon Tuesday.

Dew point temperatures are also expected to climb into the low to mid 70s which will push the heat index to as high as 109/110 degrees, especially Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will be hot, but drier air just above the surface may allow our dew point temperatures to drop some helping to keep the heat index down slightly from Tuesday. Overnight lows won’t fall much Monday night or Tuesday night with temperatures holding in the mid 70s. That warmth won’t give our bodies time to cool down from the humidity during the day, especially if you don’t have air conditioning, and could put added stress on our body as the heat and humidity continue.

A cold front moving in Wednesday night will bring a round of thunderstorms to the Stateline, but will also help us get rid of the moisture. Temperatures will remain warm and above average, but the high humidity will be limited. Dry conditions are also expected after Thursday, lasting into most of the weekend.