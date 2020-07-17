Dangerous Heat & Humidity Return for the Upcoming Weekend

The Stateline has experienced a really nice stretch of weather this past week. Highs for the most part have been ending up a few degrees below average, in the low to mid 80s. If you remember, the previous week featured high temperatures in the low 90s. So temperatures this week have been 5-15° cooler, making for a nice and much needed break from the high heat and humidity. Unfortunately, that break does come to an end today, as the dangerous heat and humidity is set to return over the upcoming weekend, with the peak expected by Saturday afternoon.

An area of high pressure over the Great Lakes today will continue to keep the region dry today, as this mostly sunny start will give way to a few more clouds by the afternoon. Thanks to the “clock-wise” spin of a this high pressure system, surface winds today will be out of the south-southwest. This will allow for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, with dew points creeping closer to the 70° mark. Overnight tonight, a warm front is forecast to lift north of the region, allowing a very warm and humid air mass to filter in as we head into Saturday. This will not only make for one of the hottest days of the year, but it’s definitely going to be a day where you’re going to want to take EXTRA caution.

The National Weather Service has placed the region in it’s entirety under a Heat Advisory, which is set to go into effect at noontime tomorrow. As temperatures climb into the low 90s, the vast amount of moisture that tracks in will allow dew points to climb into the low to mid 70s… YUCK. That will allow heat index values to climb into the upper 90s by the mid-day hours, then eclipsing the triple digit mark by the early-afternoon. In fact, the air could feel like 100° or higher for consecutive hours during the afternoon and evening.

So, it”s going to be very important to take extra caution if you’re planning on being outdoors for a prolonged period of time. To be safe from the heat, take frequent breaks in the shade or in a air conditioned room, and drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated. During extremely hot and humid weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged. When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, the body temperature rises and you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness. It is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses. With that being said, have a wonderful weekend, and stay safe Stateline!