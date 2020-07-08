Dangerous Heat Likely Today, Heat Indices near 100 Degrees

Well, it’s no surprise when I say that yesterday was another hot one for the Stateline. Our official high at the Rockford International Airport was 94°, tying for the hottest high temperature of 2020. We also reached a high of 94° back on June 8th. More of the same is expected for our day today, with the heat and humidity feeling a bit more uncomfortable. Today will be one of those days where you will want to include heat safety precautions in your daily routine.

A Heat Advisory will go in effect starting at 11AM this morning, stretching till 7PM this evening. So far, the National Weather Service has only placed Green County up in southern Wisconsin, as well as Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties under that Heat Advisory. That’s because later today, high temperatures are expected to climb back into the low to mid 90s across the region. And with dew points in the low 70s, this could result in heat index values near the 100° mark. Skies remain partly sunny through the rest of our Wednesday, with models picking up on a few isolated showers late this afternoon, stretching towards sunset. But this will bring little to no relief from the intense heat that’s expected this afternoon.

For those that are planning to be outdoors today, be sure to take it easy. The dangerous combination of heat and oppressive humidity could easily result in heat-related illness if you are over-exerting yourself outdoors. Other ways to keep you safe from the intense heat include drinking plenty of fluids to make sure you stay hydrated, taking frequent breaks in the shade of air conditioning, and minimizing sun exposure.

Speaking of sun exposure, one thing to also look out for is the risk for sunburn today. The UV index is sitting at 10 on a scale of 11, which equals a burn time of 10-15 minutes. Yikes. So if you are heading outdoors, lather up in sunscreen, and plenty of it. Tomorrow features another round of oppressive heat with high temperatures in the low 90s. Heat indices will have another opportunity to approach the 100° mark the prime time heating hours of the afternoon. Thankfully, a cold front comes through by Friday morning, bringing some much needed relief for the upcoming weekend.