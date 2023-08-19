A Heat Advisory will be in place for the entire Stateline from 1-8pm Sunday. We are watching Carroll and Whiteside Counties as they are under an Excessive Heat Watch during that same timeframe tomorrow. Heat index values are expected to near 110 degrees in some locations.

Temperatures will approach record highs this coming Wednesday and Thursday, but we will still likely not be breaking these. If temperatures top out in the mid 90s, this will be the hottest weather we have seen this year. Be sure to plan ahead for the coming days with the heat in the forecast.

Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is expected to make landfall along the Baja California Peninsula. This will likely drop a years’ worth of rain in only a matter of a few days in California and likely portions of Nevada and Arizona as well. There are Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings out along with flash flooding likely across the southwestern coast.

After the last few nights of super comfortable weather conditions that changes. The next several nights temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s and Wednesday night we could even see temperatures hang onto the lower 70s. For daytime highs, the 90s are back Sunday. After a dry cold front, we drop to 88 on Monday but then the lower to even mid 90s return by Tuesday. A ridge starts to break down a little bit by Friday.