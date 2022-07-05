High heat and humidity continues Tuesday as temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s and heat index values reach over 110 degrees.

The HEAT ADVISORY continues for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, McHenry, Green, Rock and Walworth counties until 8pm, but Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties have been upgraded to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. Heat index values in a few locations Tuesday afternoon have climbed to as high 115 degrees.

The high heat and humidity will continue through the remainder of Tuesday until storms develop late afternoon and evening, bringing a slight break from the heat, but also carry an increasing risk for severe thunderstorms through Tuesday evening.

Heat related illnesses will significantly increase due to the high heat and humidity, especially for those who are outdoors for a prolonged period of time. Remember to take frequent breaks in the air conditioning and check on those who are more susceptible to heat related illnesses, especially the children and elderly.