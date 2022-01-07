Dangerous Morning Chills, Warming Back Up into Saturday

Dangerous AM Chills:

Since the moment we jumped into 2022, winter has shown no signs of slowing down here in the Stateline. First, it was the potent winter storm that came through on New Year’s Day. Now, it’s the bone-chilling cold. A Wind Chill Advisory will remain in effect until 9AM this morning as wind chill values could range from -20° to -30°. It’ll be highly important to dress in multiple layers, as well as cover as much exposed skin as possible to keep you safe from this dangerous cold and to avoid getting frostbite.

For kids heading to school, remain in the car where it’s warm until your bus arrives at your bus stop so that you’re not standing in the cold. The combination of our morning lows, along with well-below zero wind chills will allow frostbite to occur within 30 minutes or less.

Sunny, But Very Cold:

With an area of high pressure diving in from the Upper Midwest, our Friday features plenty of sunshine. However, that won’t help our high temps much as most will struggle to climb out of the single-digits this afternoon. Winds for a majority of the daylight hours will be out of the west-northwest, leaving wind chills below-zero. Once this high pressure system slides to the east of the region, winds will then turn to the south-southeast, allowing warmer air to filter into the western Great Lakes. Tonight’s low is expected to occur early on in the night, with temperatures slowly climbing into Saturday morning.

Weekend Outlook:

Sunshine looks to kick off Saturday, with clouds increasing late in the day thanks to our next weak disturbance. This will help pull in enough moisture for a light wintry mix chance Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

From there, temperatures fall once again following another cold frontal passage, placing temperatures in the teens by Sunday afternoons then around 0° once again by Sunday night. Sub-zero lows are likely Monday night, before temperatures climb back above average starting Tuesday.