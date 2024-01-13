As of 2:30am pretty much all roads across the Stateline are completely snow/ice covered. Heavy snow will continue to fall through the early morning Saturday. Blowing and drifting snow will continue all day and could lead to previously treated roadways to once again become very hazardous. Scattered snow showers will return to the forecast Saturday evening and night.

If you absolutely have to travel allow for plenty of extra time and make sure to have essential supplies at hand in your vehicle. Wind gusts will continue to range from 30-35 mph allowing snow/ice covered roads to continue through Saturday morning.

The BLIZZARD WARNING for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties and WINTER STORM WARNING for Green, Rock, Walworth, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and McHenry Counties was cancelled. The entire Stateline is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 12:00pm. Local power outages continue to be a factor in some locations across the Stateline.

Here is a current view across Downtown Rockford, Beloit Wisconsin, Rochelle, and the northeast side of Rockford as of 2:30am Saturday morning. Notice that visibility remains low, and this will continue through the entire day due to drifting and blowing snow. Visibilities will drop even lower again tonight as snow showers move back in.

Notice that the snow is not the only big topic. The cold that follows will be dangerous. Temperatures will be warmest Saturday morning and then fall into the teens by the afternoon. Sunday there are several areas that will only make it to 0 degrees and another handful of locations that stay below zero. Most if not all areas across the Stateline will stay below zero Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Although air temperatures will fall to -10 to even close to -15 degrees, wind chills will be much worse.

Wind chill values will reach -20 to -30 degrees below zero possibly even colder in some locations across the Rockford region Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday night into Monday morning will be even colder as wind chill values could drop to -40 degrees or lower. Tuesday night into Wednesday will also be dangerously cold.

Frostbite can happen in as few as 10 minutes with minimum wind chill values of -25 to -35 degrees and the forecast will likely fall lower than that some nights. Dangerous cold is even hazardous while traveling. Have extra layers, cover exposed skin, have an emergency kit at home and on the road in your vehicle.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect Saturday night through 12:00pm Sunday afternoon for the Stateline. This will be extended through 9:00am Sunday for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties. We are waiting for upgrades and the rest of the National Weather Service offices to follow suit.