Dangerous wind chills expected next couple of days

UPDATE: The WIND CHILL ADVISORY has now been extended to include Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, McHenry, Rock and Walworth counties until Tuesday morning/afternoon (depending on location).

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties beginning at 9pm Monday and lasting through 6pm Tuesday. Green County in southern Wisconsin is also under a Wind Chill Advisory beginning at Midnight and lasting through Tuesday as well. Wind chills dropping between -20 and -25 degrees are likely by Tuesday morning.

Another Arctic air mass will continue to spill south following Monday morning’s fast moving clipper that brought between 1-3 inches of snow to the Stateline. The snow stays away for the next few days as the dangerously cold wind chills take front stage both Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Temperatures under a clearing sky Monday night will drop below zero, with a forecast low of -3 degrees for Rockford. High pressure centered over the Upper Midwest will help keep a breezy northwest wind in place through the night Monday and for much of Tuesday afternoon. The gusty winds combined with sub-zero temperatures will help push wind chill values down as low as -25 degrees, especially over portions of northwest Illinois.

Even though we’ll see sunshine for the afternoon Tuesday temperatures will struggle to make it much above 10 degrees for a high during the afternoon. Wind chills will remain anywhere from -10 to -15 degrees, during the afternoon! High pressure will move closer Tuesday night, nearly right overhead by Wednesday morning. This will send temperatures falling during that time, reaching the double digits below zero Wednesday morning. Right now the forecast low for Wednesday morning is currently -12 degrees. Winds won’t turn completely calm, maintaining a light breeze right around 5 mph. This will send wind chills tumbling, in some places as low as -30 degrees below zero Wednesday morning! Frostbite with those type of wind chills can occur within 20-30 minutes.

Daytime wind chills both Tuesday and Wednesday remain below zero, only rising above by Thursday morning as temperatures warm close to 30 degrees by the afternoon. Another cold front moving in Thursday afternoon will bring with it a small chance for a few light snow flurries/showers before another drop in temperatures Friday and Friday night.