Dangerous wind chills follow long duration weekend snowfall

Once Thursday night’s snow wraps up another round of snow is expected to move in late Friday night, lasting through most of Saturday. Dangerous wind chills could then occur early Sunday morning, as well as Monday morning.

Drier air early Friday may allow some peaks of sunshine to take place during the morning but cloud cover will be quick to move back in around Noon. Under the mostly cloudy sky temperatures won’t warm much, rising to only 11 degrees by the afternoon. Another upper level low pressure system will then move in from the west late Friday and Friday night. Lift, or forcing, in the atmosphere will begin to increase allowing snow to move in from the west and southwest, lifting north and northeast after sunset. A prolonged period of light snow is then expected from Friday night through most of Saturday. Even though the snow will be light, it could add up when all said and done to several inches (totals near three or four inches) for some.

The cold and dry air mass in place will allow the snow to be light and fluffy due to high snow to liquid ratios. This is why we could see those snow totals rise quickly by Saturday afternoon. Winds will also be breezy from the North which causing blowing and drifting snow through the weekend. Even though the snow won’t be overly heavy, it’ll still cause some impacts on the roads creating slick and hazardous road conditions.

The snow will come to an end by Saturday evening with skies slowly clearing during the overnight. Temperatures will fall below zero with wind chills dropping down to at least -20 degrees Sunday morning, and then again Monday morning.