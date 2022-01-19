Dangerous wind chills possible early Thursday morning

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for Green County in southwest Wisconsin, as well as for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties in northwest Illinois beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.

Already wind chills across northwest Illinois have fallen down to -15 degrees thanks to a brisk northwest wind. Those chills are expected to drop even further as temperatures fall through the evening, settling on either side of zero degrees by Thursday morning.

Wind chills as low as -20 degrees are possible in some locations Thursday morning, meaning frostbite can occur on exposed skin within just 30 minutes. So please make sure you’re taking the necessary precautions to protect yourself in the morning. As high pressure moves closer to the area during the day, the winds will become a little more light, especially towards Thursday evening.

Under a mostly clear sky temperatures will drop once again, after only reaching the low to mid teens Thursday afternoon. Overnight temperatures Thursday will dip below zero before slowly rising towards sunrise Friday. Wind chills will remain below zero through at least Friday morning, before warming into the low 20s by the afternoon.