Dangerously Hot Tuesday:

While it seems like forever ago, it was only last Tuesday that the Rockford International Airport made a run at the 100-degree mark. However, we fell short by a few degrees solely because our atmosphere contained too much moisture, resulting in dew points in the low to mid 70s. Why does that matter? Well, the higher the atmospheric moisture, the slower the air molecules move.

For instance, dew point temperatures today look to range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s, so slightly lower than last Tuesday. This would give air molecules a bit more wiggle room to move around, allowing us to warm up more efficiently. That, along with the sunshine, a gusty southwesterly wind, and the dry state of the ground may allow temperatures to hit the 100-degree mark for the first time since July 17th, 2012.

Heat Advisory:

Yesterday, the National Weather Service placed our three counties up in southern Wisconsin, along with Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Winneabago, Boone, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, and Lee Counties in northern Illinois under a HEAT ADVISORY. This stretches until 7PM this evening as heat index values could push 105°.

Be sure to implement heat safety if you plan to be out and about. Also, for those that own furry friends, make sure that you provide the same safety to them as you do for yourselves and the ones around you. I say this every time we deal with heat of this magnitude, PETS ARE FAMILY TOO!

Late Day Storm Chances:

Shortly after, our attention then turns to an approaching cold front which will bring the chance for a few late-day storms.The nature of these storms will be widely scattered, with development occurring to our west and northwest late in the afternoon.

Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire region under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather, with large hail and gusty winds being the biggest concerns. Storms should be making an exit well before the midnight hour rolls around, with conditions drying out and cooling down into Wednesday morning.

Cooler Times Ahead:

A shift in winds will take place overnight, allowing a cooler, less humid air-mass to slowly filter in from the Upper Great Plains. Under plenty of sun, high temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday look to peak in the upper 80s, a good 10° to 15° cooler than highs this afternoon.

There’s a small chance for rain Friday, and then again with a 2nd cold front on Saturday. However, per model guidance and the outlooks provided by the Climate Prediction Center, signs of a healthy dose of rainfall over the next week or two remain very