Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

It’s that time of year again when we ‘spring forward’ and set our clocks ahead one hour before heading to bed Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 14th.

While this may mean we lose an hour of sleep, it also means that the sun will be setting an hour later Sunday night. It also means that the sun will come up after 7am again, but that will quickly change. The sun will set Friday night (tomorrow) at 6pm and on Saturday night at 6:01pm. On Sunday the sun will rise at 7:09am and set at 7:02pm. Daylight hours will continue to get longer until we reach the Summer Solstice, which is Sunday, June 20th.