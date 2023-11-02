As we head into the first weekend of November don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night as daylight-saving time comes to an end this weekend.

It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your current smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace any units that may be more than 10 years old or are not working anymore.

The change in time also means our daylight hours will be shrinking. While the sun will rise about an hour earlier, shortly after 6:30am, the sun will set around 4:45pm. We will continue to lose daylight hours until the Winter Solstice, December 21st. After that, we will slowly begin to gain our daylight hours back.