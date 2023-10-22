It’s hard to believe that in two weeks time, daylight SAVING time comes to a close. On the morning of November 5th, clocks will “fall back” one hour at 2AM, granting most people an extra hour of sleep.

Briefly diving into the history, the Standard Time Act in 1918 was the first introduction of daylight saving time to clocks across America.

Also known as “war time,”, this measure lasted from spring to fall and was intended to cut energy costs during World War I. This act is also responsible for the five time zones that are in place today. The biggest change however comes with our sunrises and sunsets.

For instance, today’s sunrise will occur around 7:17AM, with nightfall happening a few minutes after the 6AM hour. Sunrises after the time change get pushed back, closer to 6:30AM.

The affiliated sunset will occur around 4:45PM. From there, the amount of daylight will get shorter until the winter solstice on Dec. 21st. As you known, it’s not until March where we mess with our clocks to start the process all over again!