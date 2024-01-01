And just like that,2023 is in the books. A look back at December shows not only was it an unseasonably warm month, but also a cloudy one.

In the end, the average temperature came to 36.4°, which is now the second warmest December on record since records began in 1905. This falls only 1.3° short of December 2015.

In terms of cloud cover, it sure was difficult for the Stateline to see any sunshine.

Of December’s 31 days, 18 of them registered an average cloud cover at or above 80%. As we jump into the new year, December’s cloudiness lingers. However, the first week of the year won’t provide much to discuss in terms of active weather.

Following the departure of yesterday’s clipper system, cloud cover remains in place this morning. As an area of high pressure begins to work it’s magic on our atmosphere, clouds will break apart sometime this afternoon.

With today’s cloudy outlook in mind, highs will end up seasonable, in the low 30s. Skies will then turn partly cloudy overnight, with overnight lows falling into the low 20s. Expect a partly cloudy start to the day tomorrow as this high pressure system dips to our south.

But just as quick as the sun is to make an appearance, clouds increase Tuesday afternoon as our next cold front approaches from the west. Thankfully, the early-day sun and increasing wind out of the southwest will help highs climb above-average, landing in the upper 30s.

Cold front comes through overnight into Wednesday morning, dropping highs a few degrees for the middle of the work week!