We’ve had a lot of cloud cover, in fact, the first seven days of the month had 100% cloud cover. Out of the first 37 days of Meteorological Winter, 24 have been mostly cloudy, while only two have been mostly sunny. We saw hints of sunshine for the first half of the weekend. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Sunday. As we head for the evening a few clouds will start to clear.

Jo Daviess County is the only one in the Stateline included in a Dense Fog Advisory that will run until noon Sunday. Galena is down to half a mile with the dense fog. The remainder of the area will see patchy fog continue through the morning. As of 6:30am Rockford is up to 10 miles of visibility. Savanna is down to three miles, Freeport at five, and Sterling down to seven miles.

Temperatures are for the most part in the lower to mid 20s early Sunday. DeKalb is the outlier this morning in the upper 20s at 28 degrees. The majority of the area is not dealing with any wind chill. Light snow showers are falling to our west and south early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 30s today under mostly cloudy skies. Trace amounts of snow are possible but for the most part there will not be an accumulation and the majority of the area will be dry, only light snow flurries are in the forecast. Winds will be around 5 mph with gusts up to 10-15 mph Sunday. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 20s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and winds around 5-10 mph and gusts up to 15 mph.

To start the work week off, temperatures will be close to the 40 degree mark. We hold with this pattern for the majority of the work week until temperatures cool down Friday after a cold front passes through the Stateline. The next chance of precipitation will be late in the work week. The majority of this system will also stay to our south.