All Stateline areas are dealing with fog Sunday morning. Areas are either at or under seven miles of visibility as of 5:00am. There is a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am for Green, Rock, Walworth, Lee, and DeKalb Counties. For Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside and Ogle the advisory will go until 10am. Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, and Ogle Counties are not included in the advisory but are still dealing with fog.

There are a few isolated showers in the forecast through the morning and early afternoon Sunday and then we will start to see gradual clearing in the clouds.

Temperatures only reached the lower to mid 70s yesterday. Sunday will bring slightly warmer temperatures but only by a few degrees. Temperatures early Sunday morning are in the mid to upper 60s in Savanna, Freeport, Rockford, and Sterling. Areas such as Galena, Monroe, Janesville, Rochelle, and DeKalb are in the lower 60s.

Sunday temperatures are expected to make it into the upper 70s under mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers early in the day. We will start to see a little bit of clearing during the last part of the day. Sunday night temperatures will stay in the lower 60s with clouds decreasing. Patchy fog could start to form after midnight as winds calm down. The good news is after a somewhat busy weekend, rain ends and the start of our work week will be dry with sunshine returning.

Sustained winds are going to be between 5-10mph with gusts between to 15-20mph Sunday, similar to what we had yesterday outside of thunderstorm wind gusts. Monday winds will become even more light ranging between 5-10mph.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will be back into the lower 80s, so right near average. After our next system, temperatures look to come down a little bit for Friday, into the upper 70s.