Advisory Issued:
Heads up folks! A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Carroll and Whiteside Counties until 10AM. Over the next few hours, visibility could register around a 1/4 mile or less
1️⃣: Drive slowly
2️⃣: Travel with your low beams
3️⃣: Extra following distance
Here’s a look at visibility as of 7:30AM!
8:30AM Update:
Winnebago, Boone, Dekalb, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, and Jo-Daviess Counties have been added to the DENSE FOG ADVISORY.
This portion of the advisory will last until 11AM!