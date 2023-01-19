Advisory Issued:

Heads up folks! A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Carroll and Whiteside Counties until 10AM. Over the next few hours, visibility could register around a 1/4 mile or less

1️⃣: Drive slowly

2️⃣: Travel with your low beams

3️⃣: Extra following distance

Here’s a look at visibility as of 7:30AM!

———————————————————————————————————-

8:30AM Update:

Winnebago, Boone, Dekalb, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, and Jo-Daviess Counties have been added to the DENSE FOG ADVISORY.

This portion of the advisory will last until 11AM!