Dense Fog Advisory:

Thursday is starting off with a round of dense fog thanks to a process known as radiational cooling. When you have clear skies, light winds, and a little moisture near the surface, this creates the perfect environment for dense fog to form.

As of this moment, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Green and Rock Counties up in S. Wisconsin, as well as Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside, Carroll, Boone, Winnebago, McHenry, and Dekalb Counties in N. Illinois until 9AM. Visibility values up until then could sit at or below one quarter of a mile. If you plan to be out on the roads, make sure to use EXTRA caution and allow enough following distance!

Little Warmer:

With the main upper-level flow still positioned to our southwest, Thursday remains dry. Ahead of the first of two cold fronts, winds will be out of the south and southeast. That, along with today’s sunshine, will help temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Not only will it be a touch warmer this afternoon, humidity rises a smidge, making it feel a bit more humid than the past few days.

A secondary and slightly stronger cold front is then shown sliding through the region early Friday morning. Behind it, winds turn to the northwest, which will help slowly bring humidity levels down as we approach Friday evening. Other than an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, Friday remains dry with highs climbing back into the upper 80s.

Storm Chances Return:

The drop in humidity doesn’t last long. Ahead of our next storm system, dew points will climb back towards the 70-degree mark by Sunday. Tagging along with this weekend’s rise in humidity will be our next best chance for rain, primarily late Saturday night into the day on Sunday.

Forecast models show a strengthening storm system sliding to our north by Sunday afternoon. With it comes a strong cold front, which will be the focus for severe weather Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a 15% severe contour, which is the long-range equivalent of a level 2 slight risk. Something to monitor for now as more details will come about Friday and Saturday!