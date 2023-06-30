Dense Fog Advisory:

Great news everyone! Our air quality continues to improve! So much so that our air quality index (AQI) sits below 150 this morning, leaving us in the unhealthy for some” category.

But if you plan to travel, be sure to give yourself extra time thanks to lingering smoke and dense fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect for Ogle, Lee, Dekalb, Whiteside, and Carroll Counties until 8AM. Visibility at times could register at or below 1/4 mile!

“Ring of Fire” Continues:

With high pressure still locked over the southern plains, another cluster of showers and thunderstorms is expected to track across the Midwest. In a similar fashion to yesterday’s derecho, it will steer away from the Stateline. But at the same time, clouds coming off the cluster will track northward, increasing our cloud cover into the afternoon. Tagging along for the ride will be the chance for a few isolated showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

We’ll continue to have a small chance for rain and storms each day this weekend. Severe weather potential however will remain low and to the south of the region. A weak trough sliding in from the west will cool us down a bit Saturday and Sunday, with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s. As for the 4th of July holiday, the forecast looks mainly dry. However, it will be a steamy one with highs landing on either side of the 90-degree mark.



