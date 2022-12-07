Dense Fog Early:

Overnight, the National Weather Service placed our remaining counties in N. Illinois under the DENSE FOG ADVISORY.

This advisory will remain in effect until 10AM as visibility area-wide will register at or below 1/4 mile at times. To be safe, allow for extra travel time, take it slow, and make sure to travel with your low beam headlights!

Tranquil Wednesday:

Once the dense fog from this morning lets up, the remainder of our Wednesday will be quiet. However, in a similar fashion to Monday and Tuesday, a vast majority of the day will be spent under a mostly cloudy sky. Despite that, temperatures will aim for the low 40s for the third day in a row. Ahead of our next storm system, clouds stick around overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Late Week Storm:

As of this morning, our next storm system is hovering over the warm Pacific waters just off the southwest California coastline. As time progresses, the jet stream will carry this low across the Rocky Mountains, placing it in the vicinity of the Stateline sometime Thursday evening/ night.

This is why a vast majority of the day tomorrow will feature dry conditions, with a few sprinkles/flurries and light showers tracking through during the afternoon. Forecast models then show greater chances for precipitation reaching N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin late in the evening. With temperatures remaining a fair amount above the 32° mark, precipitation will likely start out as a chilly rain. While a rumble or two of thunder could occur within this activity, severe weather is definitely out of the question.

Overnight, temperatures will slowly fall closer to the 32° mark, which will help mix in a few snowflakes from time to time. Because of the more northerly track in our late week system, the rain/snow mix line doesn’t aim to move much as we approach the sunrise Friday.

If you plan to be out on the road, use extra caution and watch out for slick spots. Precipitation should carry on into the mid-day hours, before tapering off early in the afternoon. As the low departs, winds will be out of the northeast, temperatures will be limited to the upper 30s, potentially low 40s. The active pattern continues into the weekend as another disturbance slides in late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing another chance for a light wintry mix.