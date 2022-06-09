Foggy Morning:

Leftover moisture from yesterday’s rainfall has resulted in a round of patchy dense fog for the start of our Thursday. For that, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place for Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry Counties in N. Illinois, as well as Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in S.Wisconsin until 8am. If planning to travel this morning, use extra caution as visibility could be as low as 1/4 mile at times.

Sunshine Returns:

Once the dense fog lets up, sun-filled skies return to the Stateline thanks to an area of high pressure located to our southwest. Today’s sunshine will help temperatures peak closer to seasonable levels, with most in the upper 70s. That, along with comfortable humidity levels will make for a perfect afternoon for outdoor activities. As our next storm system approaches, clouds will increase overnight, with shower chances not too far behind.

Friday’s Showers

Scattered showers will be possible, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours. With more cloud cover overhead, temperatures will fall by a few degrees, with highs in the lower 70s. Shower chances linger into the weekend, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s.

The return of summer-like warmth will be the main headline as we move forward into next week. The combination of a lifting warm front and a strengthening ridge aloft will allow a much warmer air-mass to spread across the Midwest. So far this year, Rockford has observed five 90-degree days. That number is likely to go up with the way the forecast is shaping up for next week!