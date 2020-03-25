Dense Fog Advisory Issued

Good morning everyone! I hope your Tuesday is off to a great start. Once again, we are waking up to a foggy morning across the Stateline. Fortunately, this morning's fog isn't thick enough for a Dense Fog Advisory to be issued (so far). However, fog in a few spots, including Rockford, Rochelle, and down towards Dekalb, has reduced visibility drastically to under a mile. If you are one who has to travel this morning, especially south on I-39 or to the southeast, you will need to give yourself a couple of extra minutes getting to your destination. Also, make sure to be driving with your low-beams on.

As the fog tapers off later this morning, another fairly dry day is ahead for the Stateline. Thankfully, one where you can go outside and get some fresh air. An area of high pressure that has settled over the Great Lakes is going to continue influencing the region throughout the day. Warmer winds on the backside of this high pressure system will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Fortunately, models continue to track this afternoon's system further to the south. This may add a little bit of cloud cover for the late morning hours. But some clearing is expected leading to a few peeks of afternoon sunshine.