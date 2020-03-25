Dense Fog Advisory Issued

If you woke up this morning and thought it was Monday or Tuesday, I don’t blame you. There’s definitely a “deja vu” type feel to the start of our day today. Once again, the Stateline area was greeted to a blanket of dense fog to kick off our morning. This has resulted in the issuance of a Dense Fog Advisory by the National Weather Service that does include Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee, and Dekalb counties.
This advisory will stay in effect until 10 AM this morning, as visibility could remain under a half mile. This is the third morning in a row this week that visibility at the Rockford International Airport has dropped below a half a mile. If you are one who isn’t working from home and have to be traveling this morning, please make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination. Also, be sure to be alert, take it slow, and drive with your low-beams on.